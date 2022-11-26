WWE superstar and former Universal champion Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport to hype up this evening’s Survivor Series premium live event, where the Judgement Day leader takes on AJ Styles in a high-stakes grudge match.

During the interview, Balor reflected on his time with the company, which has included him making sacrifices to make every department happy. Check out his full thoughts on that subject in the highlights below.

Says he knows he has to make a lot of departments happy in WWE, sometimes even at the expense of his own happiness:

A lot. That’s something that was stifled for a lot of years with just the way things work, working for such a big company with so many different departments that you have to keep happy. Everything from merchandise to TV to media, you have to keep all these departments happy. Sometimes, I’ve done that at the expense of my own happiness, that’s something that I’ve changed in recent years and I feel like that’s helped me flourish.

Talks when Judgement Day really started finding their groove:

Clash at the Castle. The build-up to that match, especially, but when we were all laughing at Rey having just gotten kicked in the balls by his son.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)