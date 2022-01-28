Finn Balor appeared on this week’s “My Love Letter To Wrestling” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked whether the best is yet to come, which is when he looked back on his first main roster run where at the end, he was tired of everything that goes on behind the scenes, which led to him returning to NXT in 2019.

“I think it’s yet to come,” Balor said. I feel like I got a little bit stale. I was tired. I was exhausted. I was worn out by dealing with the politics, the office, the writers, and everything that goes with it. I just had enough.

When I returned to NXT, I really felt like that rejuvenated me in the ring. One thing I felt that helped with all the negative effects of the pandemic was taking the fans out of the equation in wrestling makes you change the cadence and the tempo of the match because you’re not trying to perform for a large audience. You’re literally performing in a one on one environment, and you can really work on the details of the match. You’re not so reliant on hearing the audible response from the crowd.

I would produce a match to get a yea or a boo or a holy sh*t, but then when you take that element out of it, you can get back down to the nuts and bolts of what I actually learned in Japan which is just gritty wrestling. I really feel that despite all the negative things that the pandemic brought us, it brought me that one positive thing that I can really get back to wrestling for me and the way I like to wrestle,” he continued. “I’m now finding that balance of how can I keep that art form of the way I like to wrestle in front of big crowds when you’re on a limited time frame with TV wrestling? I feel that finding that balance is going to be the most difficult thing.”