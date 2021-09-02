WWE superstar Finn Balor recently spoke with BT Sport about a wide range of topics, including his surprise appearance in NXT UK two years ago and how he was planning a longer stay prior to the pandemic interrupting plans. He also adds that he pitched going back to NXT UK prior to his return to SmackDown. Highlights are below.

On his surprise appearance in NXT UK two years ago:

“The surprise appearance at NXT UK about two years ago was something I was really excited about and it wasn’t going to be a one-off, it was going to be more of a regular thing to work towards a match with WALTER. It got taken away from us by the pandemic.”

Says he pitched to go to NXT UK prior to moving back to SmackDown:

“It’s still something I am still super invested in. Believe it or not, before I returned to SmackDown, I could feel the run in NXT kind of coming to an end and kinda exhausted all of the resources there. I actually pitched the idea of moving to NXT UK, and obviously, that might have been a bold move and maybe a bold pitch.”

Hear Balor’s full thoughts below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleTalk)