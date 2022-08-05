WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined the Cheap Heat podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including why the Prince decided to change up his ring gear to reflect his new character changes. Check out Balor’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Why he decided to change up his ring gear:

“Just thought I’d try something different with the new kinda direction that the character’s going. I felt like a new visual look might be worth a try, as well.”

How he’s adjusting to his new look:

“I’m not used to like, being so restricted with my movements, you know? It is a lot more sweaty in there, so I’m still kinda adjusting to getting used to that. But I like it. So far, so good.”

