Finn Balor believes The Judgment Day is still underappreciated, but says the group’s legacy will age well.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Balor said the faction’s ability to evolve has helped keep it fresh.

I think it’s underappreciated for sure right now, but I think the legacy is going to go down as one of the greatest factions in history. Just for how it’s able to change and evolve and have, you know, when they bring in different people, it kind of changes the mood of the group. I think it’s still got like a long lifespan left. And that’s credit to like all the different people that have been involved. And I feel like every different person who’s came in is like very very different and they kind of add their own little spice or their own little flavor to it and that’s what kind of keeps it fresh.

Balor was also asked if The Judgment Day was ever going to be called Street Trash.

No. No. So that came from there was a program with Gunther with either, I think it was Gunther and Dom, and he referred to us all as street trash and we said let’s just lean into it and like we’re The Judgment Day, we’re street trash and we kind of just leaned into it. But it didn’t really catch on. People remember Bullet Club and The Demon. They don’t remember like Street Trash, you know. It’s not all like home runs, you know.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.