Despite being used on WWE television, Finn Balor hasn’t worked in front of a live crowd at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

WrestleMania has been held over two nights since 2020. Balor talked about feeling hurt when he was left off the WrestleMania card while appearing on Cheap Heat:

“Last year, I wasn’t involved in Mania and I’ll be honest, that deeply hurt. Deeply hurt. The fact that I show up for every TV, every house show, every overseas tour, every media appearance. Then, to be left off two nights of WrestleMania, that hurt. I definitely want to be involved with Clash at the Castle. I only found out about SummerSlam on Monday. There’s no real, ‘Hey, you’re going to be in this match in three months. You’re going to be in this match in six weeks.’ It’s literally, you find out the week before sometimes. Sometimes, you guys find out before I do because you see it on the TV and I’m in the locker room. Absolutely, I want to be involved in whatever way I can. To have a singles match would be incredible. Having spent six years at the start of my career in the United Kingdom, to get to go back and wrestle in a stadium would be incredible.”

Quotes via Fightful