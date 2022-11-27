Prior to last night’s Survivor Series premium live event WWE superstar Finn Balor spoke with BT Sport’s The Run In about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on fellow Judgement Day members Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, two rising talents he believes will accomplish big thinks for WWE in the future. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How Rhea Ripley has the “it” factor:

She has that ‘it’ factor that you just can’t put your finger on. She is still so young and she’s going to grow and develop into more of a superstar than she already is. It’s so beautiful for me to watch that growth up close and personal.

Says Dominki has slipped into his role so seamlessly:

To see Dominik slip into the role so seamlessly. People forget, he debuted about a year before he turned heel and was learning on the job. He wasn’t really doing that much training. I mean that with the greatest amount of respect, but he had a couple months training with Lance (Storm) and a little here and there with his dad and stuff, but not an immense amount of training to be in the deep end on live TV for WWE. He was only kind of adapting to that and then he was thrown this huge curveball where he’s turning on his dad and portraying a completely different character. The way he’s stepped into that character is incredible to watch. I remember that first night when he was going out to do a heel promo and going up to him to try and calm him down a little. ‘Don’t worry, it’s going to be cool.’ He’s like, ‘I’m cool. Don’t worry.’ ‘You know what you’re going to say?’ ‘Nah, I’ll figure it out.’ [laughs]. He went out there super chilled and that’s how he is. I think he’s going to be a huge star for us.

