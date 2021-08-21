At one point, WWE teased as if Finn Balor would challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at SummerSlam. However, John Cena will fill that role.

Balor sent a message to both stars ahead of their title match at tonight’s SummerSlam during an interview on Talking Smack.

“I used to smile all of the time because it was easier to smile than to try and explain to people what is killing me on the inside. Well, I’m done smiling,” Balor addressed. “I’ll tell you what’s killing me [he rips the microphone right out of Kayla Braxton’s hand]. The fact that John Cena stepped over my body and signed my contract is killing me. The fact that Roman Reigns and The Usos jumped me from behind two weeks ago and tried to ‘smash me.’ That’s killing me. The fact that I’m on the outside of the main event of SummerSlam. That is killing me.” “I hope John Cena and Roman Reigns tear each other apart. Because I’ll be waiting like a vulture, ready to devour what’s left. And then, they’re going to wish that I was still smiling because I’ll be killing them,” Balor declares with aggression in his eyes.

