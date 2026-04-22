Finn Balor didn’t walk out of the WWE Raw After WrestleMania unscathed.

Balor squared off against JD McDonagh in a singles match on the high-profile post-Mania episode, but things got physical in a hurry.

During the bout, Balor suffered a busted lip that left him visibly bloodied as the match unfolded.

It wasn’t just the in-ring action that had fans talking, though.

Balor also debuted a refreshed look on the show, returning to his trimmed beard style while bringing back his signature ring gear, something longtime fans quickly took notice of.

After the show, Balor took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the night, including a closer look at the damage.

The lip injury turned out to be serious enough to require stitches.

“We are so back,” Balor wrote in the caption.