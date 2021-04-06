NXT champion Finn Balor recently spoke with Steel Chair Magazine to hype this week’s two-night Takeover: Stand & Deliver pay per view, where the Prince defends the gold against former champion, Karrion Kross. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the change in the NXT locker room from the first time that he was there:

Very, very different. I feel like just so many similarities with regards to being pushed to the limits in the ring, but I feel like the brand has completely changed. NXT before was very much “us against the world” mentality, and it felt like a team effort that we were all pushing for the same thing. Now it feels like it’s very much a locker room full of individual superstars that are all invested in their own careers and their own growth, more than the growth of the brand. So that makes it very cutthroat, very ruthless. You can’t really have any friends, so I certainly feel a lot more alienated, there’s definitely a bigger target on my chest in the locker room. It’s something that has helped push me harder in the ring. I feel like the level of talent in NXT is so diverse. We got big guys, we got strikers, we got high flyers, and it’s very challenging to kind of put yourself in all those positions every week. It’s been a challenge, and it’s something that I’ve really enjoyed.

Says he would love a run in NXT UK: