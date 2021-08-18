WWE SmackDown Superstar Finn Balor recently spoke with Oliver Browning of The Independent and said he believes the recently released WWE talents will benefit after being cut as they now have the chance to re-invent themselves away from the company.

WWE has released 55 talents this year, including referees and announcers, but not the many behind-the-scenes and office workers. Balor said a lot of his friends were cut this year, but some are seeing this as a chance for the future.

“Obviously, you never want to see these things happen but this business is very controlled,” he said. “A lot of my friends were on those lists. Some of them are seeing it as an opportunity.”

Many of the recent departures came from WWE NXT. Balor, who was called back to the main roster from NXT in July, pointed to how it’s hard to get TV time in NXT, and how a lot of the wrestlers will now be able to grow outside of WWE.

“It can be difficult to get minutes on NXT, it’s only a two-hour show. A lot of these people, it’s going to be for their benefit, to help them grow outside WWE,” he said. “There are some incredible chances on the independents. You never want to see these types of things happen, I hate reading those lists, but you have to look at the positives of these situations, these people have been offered an opportunity to start again.”

Balor suggested that the released wrestlers have a chance to re-create themselves in a “hands-off” environment outside of WWE, something that maybe wasn’t offered during their runs with the company.

“You can start fresh with a new character, without anyone hands-on or manipulating your ideas,” he said. “So you’ve got to accept the situation, move forward, embrace it, grow and create.”

