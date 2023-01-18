Finn Balor is seeing the growth of the Judgement Day and he’s very happy to be a part of it.

The Demon Prince spoke on this topic during an interview with BT Sport, where he broke down the attributes of each member of the group, especially Dominik Mysterio, who he credits for truly improving over the last few months. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says the Judgement Day is really gelling at the moment:

It’s been great. Priest is someone who I wasn’t very familiar with, and then we wrestled in NXT, and kind of friends that were forged in war. Rhea’s obviously got this element of cool that’s undefinable. Recently, Dominik has just come into his own.

How Dominik is transcending what his father Rey has done:

I don’t even know how to explain it, but it’s almost like he’s transcending what his father has done already with the reactions that he’s getting already. But so many helped me in my career that I feel like it’s only fair to pay that forward to these guys.

