The Judgment Day has been allowed to clearly display each member’s personality, with Balor being given the opportunity to play up the heel part of his personality during their feuds with Edge and Rey Mysterio and more recently with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers.

Balor told “BT Sport” that they have had a lot of creative freedom during this period, which wasn’t always the case for him in the WWE.

“That’s something that was stifled for a lot of years, with the way things work, working for such a big company with so many different departments that you have to kind of keep happy,” Balor said. “You have to keep all these departments happy and sometimes I [have] done that at the expense of my own happiness. That’s something that I have changed in recent years, and I think it’s helped me flourish certainly.”

