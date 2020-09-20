WWE NXT champion Finn Balor took to Twitter recently to comment on Kyle O’Reilly being chosen as one of the competitors in this Wednesday’s eliminator gauntlet matchup, where the winner will go on to face Balor at the October 4th Takeover. O’Reilly cut a video promo saying he hopes he can prove himself as a singles-competitor and make his Undisputed Era brothers proud.

Balor shares O’Reilly’s promo and adds, “In my book you ARE proven. It’s not an ‘if’ ,it’s very much a ‘when’ you face Finn Bálor. And when we do face , the only TING you will miss – Is having a partner to tag when your getting chewed up Huge oppertunity Kyle. Don’t Craic under the pressure Prinxe = Dimond.”

— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) September 19, 2020

Joining O’Reilly in the eliminator gauntlet is Cameron Grimes, KUSHIDA, and Timothy Thatcher, who was announced earlier today.