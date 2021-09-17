Finn Balor did an interview with Liam Llewellyn of The Mirror to discuss a wide range of topics.
During it, he noted that he thinks he can settle his issues with John Cena for a match at WrestleMania. Balor was supposed to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at SummerSlam, but Cena replaced him after Baron Corbin attacked Balor.
“I can’t think of a better place to face John Cena than at WrestleMania. I’ve got a bone to pick with John, the SummerSlam main event was mine, my name was printed on the contract, however, John signed it. There’s certainly an issue that needs to be settled between me and John and if we can do that at WrestleMania all the better.”