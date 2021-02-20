NXT champion Finn Balor was the latest guest on the After The Bell podcast with host Corey Graves to discuss a number of topics, including how the Prince believes Randy Orton would help take the yellow and black brand to the next level and his thoughts on Pete Dunne as an in-ring performer. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks Randy Orton could help bring NXT to the next level:

I think we could all learn so much from Randy Orton. I feel like Randy could really bring NXT to the next level with regards to the effect he would have on the people around him in the locker room, you know, in the ring, his professionalism, his experience.

Says Pete Dunne is one of the very best he’s ever faced:

I’ve been doing this 20-plus years, and I’ve been in the ring with all sorts of talented guys throughout my journey, and I feel like Pete Dunne is right up there in the top five guys I’ve ever been in the ring with. He’s absolutely a special talent, and at his age, his confidence that he has in the ring, his ability, his skill, he’s one of the absolute best I’ve ever been in the ring with.

Says he finally feels like he belongs:

I’m a lot more centered. I, maybe in the past, would not have the confidence in myself or not even realize the level that I was at. In the past, I always felt like I was the guy on RAW or SmackDown that kinda they left the back door open and I snuck in, and I wasn’t really supposed to be there. Even though I was in the main events with Roman [Reigns] and Braun [Strowman] and all these guys, I didn’t really feel like I belonged. And I feel like now, in the ring, I know that I belong, and I know I belong in WWE, and I know I belong in any ring in the world.

