A new report from @Wrestlevotes has led to speculation on Finn Balor possibly being drafted to the red brand on tonight’s WWE Draft Night 2 edition of RAW.

Multiple sources have reported how WWE has been tight-lipped when it comes to Draft picks this year. It was noted today by @Wrestlevotes how one RAW creative writer apparently “banged the table” in making the case for Balor to come over to RAW, apparently to be used in the upper mid-card role that Drew McIntyre has been in.

There is no word on if WWE is looking to move Balor to RAW from SmackDown. For those who missed it, McIntyre was drafted to SmackDown on Friday’s Draft Night 1 show. McIntyre made it clear that he is coming for the WWE Universal Title, currently held by Roman Reigns.

Several top stars will be eligible for Draft picks on tonight’s RAW, including Balor, SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, and others.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

