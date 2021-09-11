WWE superstar and former two-time NXT champion Finn Balor recently spoke with Cultaholic about opening up the Forbidden Door and challenging himself against talent from several different regions of the world. Hear what the Prince had to say on the subject below.

“I love the idea of the ‘Forbidden Door.’ I feel like if I have an opportunity to wrestle in Japan or Mexico or Europe, for whatever promotion, I would love to be able to do. Obviously, contractually in WWE, they take care of all my dates and my bookings and my travel. They organize everything. If we could set up a working relationship between some of these other brands from around the world, I would love to challenge myself against performers from different regions.”