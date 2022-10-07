WWE superstar Finn Balor recently joined Josh Martinez for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the controversial ending to his Extreme Rules 2021 world title match with Roman Reigns, and how he hopes to be able to run it back with the Tribal Chief at some point in the future. Highlights are below.

Says there was supposed to be a different direction for Balor and Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021 but then Brock Lesnar returned. He adds that the controversial ending makes him hope they’ll run it back:

I feel like it’s just been left open-ended [finish to Balor versus Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021] and the finish hasn’t been addressed and there was an idea to go a different direction, but then Brock [Lesnar] returned and the direction changed so, that’s something you kind of have to come to terms with and understand in WWE. There’s always gonna be a — if one piece of the jigsaw changes, the whole landscape changes and if someone gets hurt or someone returns, there’s always gonna be different ideas and plans put in place. So you just gotta be able to adapt to the ever-evolving situation and that’s what we had to do but, I feel like the finish of that match has definitely caused some watercooler talk so to speak and the fact that we’re still talking about it a year later is evidence of that and I feel like, you know, perhaps the next couple of months, we should really revisit that and address what happened that night.

Calls Chris Jericho a legend of the business:

Chris Jericho is not only an AEW legend, he’s not only a WWE legend or a Japanese wrestling legend, he’s a legend of this business, he’s an incredible performer. He’s been able to adapt and change his character to suit multiple generations and I feel like he is a treasure of this industry.

