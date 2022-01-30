Last night WWE held their annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view out of St. Louis, with Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey winning the marquee Rumble matches and prepare for their main event opportunities at WrestleMania 38.

One superstar who was noticeably absent from the show was former Universal champion Finn Balor. While many fans thought Balor was injured or purposefully left off the show WrestleVotes is reporting that the Prince was out of the country. He is expected to be back in plenty of time for WrestleMania 38.

Confirmed with a source that Finn Balor is not injured in anyway, he is out of the country however. WWE expects him back in plenty of time for WrestleMania. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 30, 2022

Shortly after the report came out Balor tweeted a photo of a pub he was near in Ireland. Check it out below.