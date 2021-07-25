WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments in the career of former two-time NXT champion Finn Balor. The list includes the Prince’s big victory over Roman Reigns, becoming NXT champion in Japan, his recent return to SmackDown, becoming the first ever Universal champion, and more.

WWE has also released a clip from yesterday’s Talking Smack featuring former King of the Ring winner Baron Corbin, who opens up about being down on his luck and in financial turmoil. Watch the video in full below.