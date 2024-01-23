Another major WWE superstar’s contract is set to expire in 2024.

Raj Giri from Wrestling Inc. reports that Finn Balor’s WWE contract is up right after WrestleMania 40, and that he has yet to be approached to sign a new deal. Fightful Select has since confirmed Giri’s report, but claims that Balor’s contract is actually up “within a few months of WrestleMania 40.”

Fightful does note that there are a lot of WWE contracts up this year, with many of tose talents yet to be approached about renewing their deals. That doesn’t mean WWE doesn’t want to renew them, and are properly negotiating. So far, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch have re-signed for what is said to be a lot more than their previous deals.

Balor is a member of the Judgment Day and is one-half of the WWE tag team champions along with Damian Priest.