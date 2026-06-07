An unusual incident occurred outside WWE headquarters on Saturday night when a flag reportedly detached from the building and caught fire after coming into contact with a nearby power line.

According to reports from Stamford, Connecticut, windy conditions played a role in the situation.

A flag flying outside WWE’s corporate headquarters was blown off the building and into a power line, where it ignited.

Videos and photos of the incident quickly began circulating on social media (see below), showing the flag burning after becoming entangled with the electrical line.

Fortunately, there has been no word regarding any injuries stemming from the incident.

As of this writing, it remains unclear whether anyone was harmed or if any damage beyond the flag itself was sustained.

A scary scene, but one that appears to have been contained.

WWE has operated out of its new headquarters at 707 Washington Boulevard since 2023.

The modern facility spans approximately 400,000 square feet across 13 stories and serves as the company’s global corporate hub.

The flag flew off the WWE building, hit a power line and caught on fire in downtown Stamford tonight (video courtesy Sunny) @News12CT pic.twitter.com/nGjNwVEW0T — Greg Thompson (@gregthompson27) June 7, 2026