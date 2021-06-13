Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flava walked in and out of Impact Wrestling’s latest special as the top tag team in the division.

They defended the titles against Susan & Kimber Lee at Impact Wrestling’s Against All Odds special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

The match came to an end when Hogan hit a frog splash for the 1-2-3.