Former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron has opened up about the harrowing personal struggles endured by his longtime on-screen ally and friend, Ricardo Rodriguez, shedding light on a period that nearly derailed the beloved announcer’s life.

During a recent appearance on TV Azteca’s La Granja VIP, El Patron spoke candidly about Rodriguez’s past, revealing that betrayal from those closest to him left the former WWE personality in a devastating downward spiral. He said,

“His wife cheated on him with his brother and they took everything from him. They literally cleaned him out and left him on the streets. That sent him into a depression that led to alcoholism.”

The revelation paints a heartbreaking picture of the man once known for exuberantly introducing El Patron with his trademark booming, “Albertooooooooo Del Ríííííííío!” While Ricardo’s on-screen persona was comedic and full of life, behind the curtain he was dealing with unimaginable pain — a betrayal that stripped him of not only his home and finances, but also his sense of purpose.

According to El Patron, Rodriguez eventually hit rock bottom before beginning the long road to recovery. Through personal resilience and the support of those who believed in him, he managed to rebuild his life. He stated,

“He was able to overcome all those obstacles about two and a half years ago. Ricardo has been sober ever since.”

Today, Rodriguez has reinvented himself within the wrestling world — not just as a performer, but as a mentor. El Patron revealed that his former ring announcer has taken his passion for the business and channeled it into training the next generation of wrestlers. He said,

“When he came back — after conquering his demons — he returned to the industry and started his own little wrestling school. He’s an amazing wrestler. Technically, he’s great, but he doesn’t have the look, the aesthetic, or the physique to be marketable. Still, he’s an excellent wrestler.”

While mainstream audiences may remember Rodriguez primarily as the charismatic mouthpiece beside El Patron during their WWE run from 2010 to 2014, those who’ve followed his post-WWE journey know he’s spent the past several years contributing to independent promotions and nurturing new talent through his Three Legacies Wrestling Academy.