A significant update has surfaced regarding the structure of WWE/TKO talent contracts, and it could explain several recent developments surrounding released Superstars — including Andrade El Idolo’s ongoing absence from AEW programming.

According to a new report from Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, a key change has been implemented in the latest wave of WWE/TKO talent agreements. Alvarez notes that the contracts now include a standardized one-year non-compete clause for wrestlers who are released for cause or due to a breach of contract.

Alvarez explained, “We have it confirmed through multiple sources that the new TKO contracts have a clause where if you are fired, there is a one-year non-compete. The older contracts had this, but it’s standard now. This is the hold-up involving Andrade. Very skeptical this would hold up in a legal battle, but it’s in the contracts.”

This represents a notable departure from WWE’s long-standing policy of enforcing 90-day non-compete clauses for main roster releases — a term that has been in place for decades across various eras of the company. The introduction of a year-long restriction marks a major shift in how WWE and its parent company, TKO Group Holdings, handle post-release limitations.

The revelation also provides crucial context to the ongoing uncertainty around Andrade El Idolo, who made a surprise AEW return on the October 1 episode of Dynamite but has not appeared since. Earlier reports indicated that Andrade’s WWE contract had been terminated, leading many to believe he was free to sign and perform elsewhere without restriction. However, this newly revealed contractual clause may have triggered a legal dispute over his eligibility to appear on AEW television.

Initial speculation had suggested Andrade’s WWE exit was tied to multiple Wellness Policy violations, which could fall under the “for cause” category referenced in the updated TKO contract language — thus activating the one-year non-compete provision.

At this time, neither WWE, TKO Group, nor AEW have publicly commented on the matter. However, the development raises new questions about how TKO intends to enforce this clause moving forward, and what it could mean for future releases and free agent negotiations across the industry.

UPDATE: The ongoing saga involving Andrade El Idolo, AEW, and WWE has taken yet another strange turn, with new details emerging about the nature of Andrade’s WWE contract and his current non-compete situation.

As we previously reported here on WrestlingHeadlines.com (see above), Andrade was pulled from AEW programming after WWE issued a cease-and-desist letter to AEW over his recent appearances. The belief was that Andrade was under a 90-day non-compete clause following his WWE release. However, that now appears to be far from the full story.

Bryan Alvarez has confirmed through multiple sources that the standard language in new WWE/TKO contracts now includes a one-year non-compete clause for talent who are fired “with cause” or who breach their contracts.

This clause could effectively sideline Andrade from in-ring competition until late 2026, despite his brief AEW return on the October 1 Dynamite six-year anniversary show. Reports have circulated that Andrade’s WWE release stemmed from multiple wellness policy violations, though WWE has not confirmed that publicly.

Additional reporting from Pwinsider Elite notes that Andrade is not being paid during his non-compete period, while Fightful Select added that such a clause could be legally challenged if pursued.

Former WWE producer and on-screen talent Lance Storm also weighed in on the matter, revealing to Alvarez that a one-year non-compete clause was already present in WWE contracts when he rejoined the company in 2019. He said,

“It was in contracts before TKO. When I went back in 2019, there was a ‘fired with cause, one-year no-compete.’ When I asked about it, [John Laurinaitis] said, ‘That’s standard now, but it only applies if you’re fired for cause or breach.’ Since I’m the last guy to worry about that, I just said, ‘Okay, whatever.’”

The clause likely exists to prevent wrestlers from intentionally getting fired to sign elsewhere, as has been rumored in the past when AEW and WWE talent expressed interest in jumping promotions. Alvarez added,

“It’s not that WWE or TKO are trying to be villains here. They just don’t want a situation where someone gets fired and immediately shows up on AEW TV the next week. You agreed to work for a certain period—if you’re fired for cause, you can’t just walk into another company overnight.”

It’s also worth noting that for WWE to successfully enforce the clause, they must have fired the talent for cause, meaning the termination resulted from the wrestler’s actions or contract breach. If the company simply releases someone without cause, that talent is generally free to work elsewhere.

It’s unclear whether AEW uses similar language in its contracts. CM Punk’s 2023 AEW termination following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In: London was not accompanied by any non-compete, as Punk later confirmed before his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames that same year.

For now, Andrade’s AEW future remains on hold, and it appears he could be out for nearly a year. Of course, legal proceedings will likely take place if that’s the case.