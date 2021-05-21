IMPACT stars Fire’N’Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan) recently took part in a virtual signing with the Highspots Wrestling Network, where the current Knockouts tag team champions called out AEW’s Red Velvet and Big Swole, stating that they should step up to the plate and come to their brand after teasing the feud on social media.

STEELZ: Big Swole, Red Velvet, y’all ain’t doing nothing in AEW right now and since we are at the top of all women’s wrestling tag teams, you might as well come and step up to the plate, and come get it. HOGAN: You were tweeting — Big Swole was tweeting about, ‘If you want it, you can get it.’ But no, if you want it, you can get it though. Don’t be using our stuff against us. Like, make sure you want it before we give it though.

Steelz would later discuss why she was unable to work a booking for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling.

STEELZ: Oh, Booker [T], I was gonna go there one day. Change of plans happened. But, I’ll get back there soon. I’ll get back there soon. I was gonna be on something that was coming out of Booker. I got the tea and I could spill it. I was gonna be on that. What was it coming out of there? Ladies Night Out. But unfortunately, it was just not a good… it was just too much flavor I was gonna bring in and it was gonna [outshine] a lot of people so.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)