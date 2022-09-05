The Elite are your first-ever AEW Trios champions.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks defeated “Hangman” Adam Page and the Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) at this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago, which was the final round of the trios tournament that began last month. The match was an exciting back-and-forth affair that played into the long storyline of the Elite/Hangman saga. Omega scored the winning pinfall after Page accidentally hit John Silver with his Buckshot Lariat.

The Elite bested the United Empire in the semifinals, and the trio of Andrade El Idolo, RUSH, and Dragon Lee in the first round. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Kenny Omega gets tagged in and faces off with Hangman Adam Page! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/jyRRsG8hvL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Hangman Adam Page takes it to Kenny Omega! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/9wmlhs0y7u — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

The first ever #AEW World Trios Champions – Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks! Order #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/UY6EsChmkp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Full results to tonight’s ALL OUT pay-per-view can be found here.