John Skyler is the new #1 contender to Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace.

Impact released a #1 contender’s match between Skyler and Chelsea Green on the Impact Plus and YouTube subscribers platforms today. Skyler ended up winning that match via roll-up. The match will be released tomorrow on YouTube for non-subscribers.

There’s no word on when Skyler will get to challenge Grace for the strap, but we will keep you updated.

The match with Skyler will be Grace’s first title defense since winning the Impact Digital Media Title at Bound For Glory last month. She won a pre-show Six-Way that also included Skyler, Green, Madison Rayne, Crazzy Steve, and Fallah Bahh.

