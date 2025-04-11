The TNA International Championship Tournament has officially started.

During the April 10, 2025 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360 and TNA+, the first tournament tilt took place, with AJ Francis of First Class taking on Mance Warner and Sami Callihan in a three-way opening round match.

When all was said-and-done, Warner and Callihan essentially took each other out, allowing Francis to pick the bones, hitting his TFL for the pinfall victory.

With the win, AJ Francis has advanced to the finals of the TNA International Championship Tournament. The other two opening round bouts will take place at TNA Unbreakable, with the tourney finals also taking place at next Thursday’s special event. The winner will be crowned the inaugural TNA International Champion.

