The WWE SummerSlam Takeover of New Jersey has arrived!

WWE SummerSlam 2025 Week kicks off tonight, with the first of two big “go-home shows” for Saturday and Sunday’s premium live event at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey taking place tonight, with WWE Raw airing live from Detroit, MI.

Ahead of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event this weekend, Fanatics have released the first details on the WWE SummerSlam Takeover events scheduled for American Dream Mall in New Jersey.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details via the press release seen below.

WWE SUMMERSLAM TAKEOVER 2025 SummerSlam Takeover hits American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ on August 1 from 12–6PM and August 2–3 from 9AM –4PM. Join us for three days of WWE Superstar access, can’t-miss moments, and surprise experiences leading into the biggest event of the summer! WWE Superstar Photo & Autograph Experience Photo Ops and Autographs with WWE’s biggest names are on sale now and going fast! Check out who’s appearing at The Rink and grab your tickets before they’re gone. Want to make it official? Beckett Authentication will also be onsite in Court G just outside The Rink during event hours to professionally authenticate your items. The Ultimate WWE Card-Breaking Experience Get ready for live breaks, epic reveals, and nonstop entertainment at the Fanatics Live Stage on Friday, August 1 – located in Court A. Shop the WWE Superstore Explore a wide collection of SummerSlam gear and exclusive merchandise at the WWE Superstore located on Level 2 with extended hours beginning Aug 1-2 from 11AM-10PM and Aug 3 from 11AM – 7PM. *Note: The WWE Superstore will open daily beginning at 10:30AM exclusively for Chase Freedom customers. Directly next to the Superstore, don’t miss the WWE Memorabilia Showcase featuring a one-of-a-kind collection of authentic, autographed memorabilia! From autographed photos, turnbuckles, and replica title belts to Jey Uso’s signature sunglasses and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic vests, there’s something special for every WWE collector. You’ll also find exclusive autographed items, like the 2025 SummerSlam Under Wraps Mini Helmets and more. Whether you’re looking to represent your favorite Superstar or add a unique piece to your collection, this is your chance to take home a true keepsake! Spin to Win Be sure to visit Court A to participate in the Fanatics Casino ‘Spin to Win’ wheel, for your chance to win WWE collectibles and FanCash, redeemable at the WWE Superstore during SummerSlam Takeover & via the Fanatics App. Epic moments. Big surprises. All the WWE energy you can handle. Don’t miss the official kickoff to SummerSlam weekend

