AEW has released a new Youtube series entitled, “Hey! (EW),” featuring pro-wrestling star RJ City.

The first episode dropped today, which sees AEW’s Danhausen and RJ bickering back and forth before RJ asks Danhausen a series of silly questions. You can check out the episode in full below.

Danhausen signed with AEW roughly one month ago, but has not made his in-ring debut yet as he is recovering from an injury.