— Jamie Hayter has declared that she’s ready for Blood and Guts.

In the main event of AEW Collision, Hayter scored a hard-fought victory over Julia Hart. The celebration was short-lived, however, as Skye Blue ambushed her after the bell.

Queen Aminata rushed to Hayter’s aid, wielding a championship belt to clear the ring. Moments later, Thekla arrived to back up her Triangle of Madness partners at ringside.

Taking the microphone, Hayter delivered her message loud and clear – “Blood and Guts!”

If confirmed, this would mark AEW’s first-ever women’s Blood and Guts match. No official date has been announced.

JAMIE HAYTER WANTS BLOOD AND GUTS! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/VPqbkfXQh3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 28, 2025

— Hologram has been ruled out of action with an injury.

The incident took place at the start of AEW Collision, when Kyle Fletcher blindsided Hologram following an El Clon glitch during a backstage promo.

Later in the night, during Fletcher’s match against Komander, Tony Schiavone revealed that Hologram sustained a serious injury and will be out for “quite a while.”

Hologram had been scheduled to challenge Fletcher for the AEW TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite, but has now been removed from the match. Instead, Orange Cassidy will be stepping in.

— Ace Austin is officially the newest member of the Bang Bang Gang.

With Colten Gunn and Jay White out of action, Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn looked to shake things up. Juice suggested turning to their past, and that’s when Ace Austin made his arrival, introducing himself to Austin Gunn.

Austin reminded everyone that he shares history with both Juice and Jay from their time together in Bullet Club, cementing his place in the group.