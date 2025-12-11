The first-ever AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions have been crowned!

As advertised, the finals of the tournament designed to crown the inaugural AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions took place on this week’s special ‘Winter is Coming’ themed episode of AEW Dynamite on December 10 in Atlanta, GA.

When all was said-and-done, it was The Babes of Wrath duo of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron who emerged victorious over The Timeless Love Bombs team of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa to become the first-ever AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions.

For those who missed it, featured below is a complete recap of the match:

AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Championship

Timeless Love Bombs vs. Babes Of Wrath

We head right down to the ring, where “The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts begins the ring introductions for the two sets of challengers that will be competing in the match to crown the first-ever AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions.

Out first comes the Timeless Love Bombs duo of ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa. After they settle in the ring, their opponents, The Babes of Wrath team of Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron come out. Referee Aubrey Edwards holds up the women’s tag titles.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes opener. Shirakawa and Cameron kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Mina dodges a running lariat with a shimmy, but Cameron grabs her with a side headlock.

Shirakawa breaks free, only for Harley to take her back down. Cameron hits the ropes now, landing a Sling Blade on Mina before tagging in Willow Nightingale. Tag made to Toni Storm as well, the crowd chanting for both women as they go at it.

We see an exchange of strikes end with Harley trying to break things up, and chaos ensues as all four women go at it. This comes to an end with the Timeless Love Bombs being sent to the outside, before Cameron grabs them to set up for a senton bomb by Nightingale.

Tag made back in the ring, and Cameron takes Storm down for a two count. She sends Storm to the ropes, but Toni stops her in her tracks before tagging in Mina. Mina lands a suplex and a quick tag back to Storm, who follows suit before tagging in Mina.

She then helps her take over on offense against Cameron. This doesn’t last long, however, as Harley breaks free of a waist-lock, landing a back suplex before making the tag back to Nightingale, who goes to work on both Storm and Mina with chops.

Nightingale follows up by hitting the ropes for a lariat before sending Storm to the outside with a pounce. She then plays to the crowd as the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this women’s tag-team title tilt continues.

When the show returns, we see Harley get away from Mina for a tag to Nightingale, only for Mina to land a DDT off the ropes. Tags made to Storm and Cameron, the two going at it until Toni takes control for a tag back to Mina. She goes for a figure four on Cameron, taking an approaching Willow down with a DDT.

She then goes back for the leglock on Harley. Cameron reverses the pressure before Storm comes in to turn that back around, leading to Willow getting involved and getting Storm in an Indian Death-lock. Strikes are exchanged in the midst of two submission holds here.

Mina is the first one up, going after Cameron for a two count before Harley manages to kick out. Toni and Willow take their fight to the outside, where Storm gets laid out as Mina and Harley go at it back in the ring. Rolling elbow by Mina.

She then lands a roundhouse kick and a backfist to take Cameron to the canvas. Harley fights back to her feet, taking Mina out with Her Finishing Move before tagging in Willow…who lands the Babe with the Powerbomb for the win. Afterwards, Storm and Shirakawa shake their hands and Renee Paquette interviews them in the ring.

Winners and NEW AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions: Willow Nightingale & Harley Cameron