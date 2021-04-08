Tonight’s AEW Dynamite featured a segment with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle, who addressed their beatdown of the Pinnacle on last week’s show. The Demo God took his time verbally abusing each member of the new heel faction, especially leader MJF, whom Jericho renamed “My Jerkoff Friend.”

Jericho would then announce that the Inner Circle would battle the Pinnacle in the first ever Blood and Guts match, which is set to take place at the May 5th edition of Dynamite on TNT.

FIRST TIME EVER!! May 5th @dailysplace it's a #BloodAndGuts Match between #InnerCircle & #Pinnacle! See what else #AEWDynamite has in store tonight – Tune in now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7AMeZ3T7Em — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021

Blood and Guts was originally set to take place between the Inner Circle and the Elite last May, but the promotion decided to delay the “match beyond” due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

