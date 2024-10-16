It’s time for the ladies to sit under “The Learning Tree” … while it sets sail from Miami, Florida, U.S.A. to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

On Wednesday, the official social media accounts for the Chris Jericho Cruise announced the introduction of the first-ever Women’s Oceanic Championship Tournament.

Amira Blair, Natalia Markova, Viva Van and Tasha Steelz will be competing for the inaugural tournament championship during the Chris Jericho Cruise from January 31 – February 4, 2025.

