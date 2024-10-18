The road to TNA Bound For Glory 2024 continues next week.

In the final “go-home” show before their biggest pay-per-view of the year, TNA iMPACT returns with one more episode of the show from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. next Thursday night, October 24.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the 10/24 “go-home” show for TNA Bound For Glory 2024 on October 26 in Detroit, MI:

* The Hardys & ABC vs. The System

* Ash By Elegance VIP Makeover Launch Party

* Jody Threat vs. Wendy Choo

* Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Alexander

* Dual contract signing for World & Knockouts title matches at Bound For Glory

Make sure to check back here every Thursday night after the show for complete TNA iMPACT results.