WWE will be introducing a new wing to the Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 41 Weekend this year.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which took place from the O2 Arena in London, England on Friday afternoon, it was announced in a video package and official graphic that “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. Bret “The Hitman” Hart from WrestleMania 13 will be inducting as the first “Immortal Moment” inductee.

The inductee joins regular Superstar inductees including Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Lex Luger, The Natural Disasters and Kamala.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas this coming April.

