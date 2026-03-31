A Bunkhouse match is coming to TNA Wrestling.

And soon.

Following the TNA Sacrifice 2026 special event last week, the post-Sacrifice installment of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT on AMC TV returns on April 2.

And with it comes the first-ever Knockouts Bunkhouse match in TNA Wrestling history.

“Tessa Blanchard and Jody Threat will face off in the first-ever Knockouts Bunkhouse Match in TNA history THURSDAY at 9/8c on AMC TV, AMC Plus and TNA+, and 8pm ET on Sportsnet 360,” the social media announcement posted by TNA Wrestling today read.

Also advertised for the 4/2 episode of TNA iMPACT is Arianna Grace vs. Xia Brookside for the TNA Knockouts World Championship.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.