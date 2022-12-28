The first-ever Extreme Resolution match has been announced for the first WWE NXT of 2023.

Next Tuesday’s NXT will feature Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn in an Extreme Resolution match, which appears to be a singles bout held under Anything Goes rules.

Fyre and Dawn appeared in vignettes on this week’s NXT show to announce next week’s gimmick match. Fyre’s vignette aired first, and that’s where the challenge was issued.

“Isla Dawn, your mystical darkness has pushed me to my breaking point. Tried to blind my vision, tried to fracture my hand… well, you’ve awakened the unfamiliar yet [inaudible] fire inside my soul. The light of my ancestors is more powerful than the darkness of your spirits. You’ll see who’s laughing last because next week – anything goes. This is going to be an Extreme Resolution, and not just to end the year, but to end Isla Dawn as well.”

Dawn then issued a response, and said she’s really having fun with Fyre. Dawn said she knows there’s evil deep inside of Fyre, and she’s reaching in and pulling it out to the surface. Dawn then said Fyre’s challenge for the Extreme Resolution is nothing but a part of of that process, and next week the match will happen but it won’t be an Extreme Resolution for Dawn, it will be one for Fyre.

Next week’s Fyre vs. Dawn bout will be a rematch from the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on December 10, where Dawn picked up the win. Fyre defeated Dawn at the non-televised NXT live event on October 29 in Winter Haven, and the December 3 live event in Gainesville.

Fyre and Dawn have feuded ever since Dawn came to the main NXT brand back in October, helping then-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retain over Fyre on the November 15 show. Thee two also had three TV singles matches in NXT UK, with Fyre picking up the victory in all three.

Below are the aforementioned vignette from Fyre on this week’s taped NXT. WWE has not uploaded the Dawn vignette as of this writing.

