M by Elegance made TNA history on Thursday night.

The inaugural TNA Knockouts Television Champion was crowned during the live August 27 edition of Thursday Night iMPACT, with M by Elegance squaring off against Jada Stone in the tournament finals.

Stone entered the match less than 100 percent following her involvement in the Lethal Lockdown match at the recent Lockdown pay-per-view. M took advantage by targeting Stone’s injured shoulder throughout the bout.

In the end, M put Stone away to win the tournament and officially become the first Knockouts Television Champion in company history.

M’s road to the championship saw her defeat Rosemary in the opening round and Indi Hartwell in the semifinals before getting past Stone in Thursday night’s final.

The victory adds another milestone to M by Elegance’s TNA run, with her name now permanently attached to the newly introduced championship as its inaugural titleholder.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 8/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.