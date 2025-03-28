TNA Wrestling is currently exploring potential venues for its biggest annual event, Bound for Glory, and one notable location is reportedly under consideration.

Sources indicate that Lowell, Massachusetts, in the Greater Boston area, is a strong contender to host the October pay-per-view. If selected, this would mark the first time Bound for Glory takes place in this region.

One venue being closely evaluated is the Tsongas Center, a well-known arena in Lowell. While no final decision has been made, the location is said to be a serious option as TNA finalizes its plans for the marquee event.

While nothing is official yet, we will keep you posted as additional information regarding plans for TNA Bound For Glory 2025 continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)