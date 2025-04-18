At the special “Countdown to TNA Unbreakable 2025” episode of TNA iMPACT on April 17, Elijah appeared in the ring with his guitar strapped over his shoulder.

He sang one song and then played to the crowd a bit, before singing another song dissing Frankie Kazarian as the crowd clapped along. “In TNA we Walk This Way!”

Elijah then went on to issue the first-ever “Who Wants To Walk With Elijah” open challenge for TNA Rebellion on April 27 in Los Angeles, California.

He mentions the challenge being extended to anyone from any company, whether they’re a legend or a new guy trying to make a name.