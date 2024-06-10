The first-ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion has been crowned.

At the WWE NXT Battleground 2024 premium live event on Sunday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, Kelani Jordan won the opening contest to become the first-ever WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Jordan hit a split-legged moonsault off the ropes in the corner before scaling the ladder and retrieving the title belt to become the inaugural champion.