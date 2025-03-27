– WWE NXT color commentator Corey Graves narrated a special hype video package to promote the Pittsburgh Pirates season opener against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

– During this week’s episode of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Stevie Turner was named the first-ever WWE EVOLVE General Manager. After the announcement, she shared a photo of herself backstage with WWE NXT General Manager Ava.

– In another teaser clip released via the official WWE YouTube channel to promote the debut episode of Stephanie’s Places on ESPN+ with CM Punk, “The Best in the World” explains his Bret Hart-inspired ring gear to Stephanie McMahon.