The first-ever WWE EVOLVE Women’s World Champion has been crowned.

During the Wednesday, May 28, 2025 episode of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi, the first-ever WWE EVOLVE Women’s World Championship Four-Way match was held.

Emerging victorious over Wendy Choo, Kylie Rae and Kendal Grey in the bout was Kali Armstrong. With the win, Kali Armstrong becomes the inaugural WWE EVOLVE Women’s World Champion.

After her history-making victory, Kali Armstrong was presented with her newly won WWE EVOLVE Women’s World Championship title belt by women’s wrestling legend and future WWE Hall of Fame legend Natalya.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE EVOLVE Results 5/28/25.