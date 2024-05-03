Ricochet is your first-ever WWE Speed Champion.

The top company star defeated Johnny Gargano in the tournament finals of today’s episode of WWE Speed, making him the first person to ever hold the new title. The full match can be watched below.

It was later announced that a tournament will begin on the May 8th edition of WWE Speed, which will determine Ricochet’s first challenger. Triple H later took to social media to congratulate the new champ.