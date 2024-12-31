History will be made on January 13, 2025.

It will mark the date the first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion will be crowned.

During the historic WWE Raw on USA Network finale from a sold out Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Monday, December 30, Dakota Kai defeated Zoey Stark to advance to the finals of the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Later in the show, fellow Damage CTRL member Iyo Sky battled former NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria for the right to face Kai in the finals to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion.

The bout saw Valkyria win, setting up a Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai tourney tilt final to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion at the sophomore installment of WWE Raw on Netflix on January 13, 2025, from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

