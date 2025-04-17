The first finalist in the 2025 AEW Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is set.

During this week’s special Spring BreakThru-themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 in Boston, Massachusertts, the show kicked off with a semifinal bout in the ongoing Owen Hart Cup tourney for the women.

Mercedes Mone, who made her AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite: Big Business special in Boston, was well-received by the Beantown crowd as she battled Athena in the first semifinal bout in the women’s tourney.

The women’s wrestling dream match went through a commercial break, and after a hard-fought back-and-forth battle, it was the TBS Champion who emerged victorious over the ROH Women’s World Champion, as Mone defeated Athena to become the first person to advance to the Owen Hart Cup finals.

Mone will face the winner of the Jamie Hayter vs. Kris Statlander semifinal bout on the other side of the Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament bracket in the tourney finals at AEW Double Or Nothing 2025, where the winner will receive a world title opportunity at AEW ALL IN: Texas.

