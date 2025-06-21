One-half of the finals of the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament is set.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday, June 20, 2025, Asuka defeated Alexa Bliss in the first of two semifinals matches in the ongoing WWE Queen of the Ring tournament.

With the win inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. on 6/20, “The Empress of Tomorrow” will move on to the finals of the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, where she will face the winner on the other side of the bracket, Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill, at WWE Night Of Champions 2025.

The winner of the 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament at WWE Night Of Champions 2025 will go on to earn a world championship shot at this year’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event.